Matt Taylor felt Exeter should have left Leyton Orient with more than a point

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor was left with mixed feelings after his side extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches with a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient

The Grecians had fallen behind after just four minutes when Conor Wilkinson beat the visitors’ on-loan debutant, 19 year-old goalkeeper Jokull Andresson.

But Exeter deservedly levelled two minutes into the second period when Jake Taylor netted.

“No disrespect to Leyton Orient but I felt we should have taken the three points and we had a great opportunity to gain the lead,” said Taylor.

“I was delighted with the way the boys came out second half and there were a number of impressive performances.

“I have to give credit to the loanee goalkeeper who has come into the side very late in the day and put in an excellent performance but equally we defend as a team and as a unit and I thought we protected him well by limiting Orient to very few chances.

“It was a well-taken goal by Jake Taylor after a good build-up on the right-hand side and I felt Josh Key caused problems the second-half.

“The second-half was much more like what we are about, much more intensity and a better tempo and caused them problems down both flanks.

“In the end, we will take the point.”

Having won their last two away league matches, Orient head coach Ross Embleton was hoping that his side could record their first home league win of the season but he was left frustrated.

“It’s always disappointing not to pick up three points but it was a good game to watch if you are from a removed position,” he said. “We were comfortable first half without having that edge to put a sword to the opposition.

“Second-half we never really got a grip to build attacks or have any sustained periods with the ball but I am pleased for Conor Wilkinson to add to his tally again which he needs to keep going as there is a lot of football to play.

“It was disappointing to concede early in the second half but they are a good side and we had spoken at half time about being prepared.

“We had a few tired bodies at the end but I do feel we have turned the corner and things have improved.

“These boys have played a lot of football in recent weeks and that may have been a factor why we couldn’t be ruthless to finish the game.

“We knew that coming into tonight we have a real difficult spell to come and the games are relentless but we hung in there and showed a different side to us and made sure we didn’t get beat.

“Exeter are in very good form and a well-organised outfit.

“Sometimes we have to respect games like tonight and taking a point out the game.”