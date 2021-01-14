Match Preview: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
11:14am, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Arsenal and Crystal Palace square off at the Emirates Stadium this evening as the Gunners look to make it four Premier League wins in a row.
A victory for Mikel Arteta's side by two or more goals would see them move into the top half of the table and just six points off the top four despite a turgid start to the campaign.
Meanwhile, Palace's 2-0 win over Sheffield United was their first league win in six matches and three points in North London tonight would move them above Arsenal.
Palace also boast an impressive record over the Gunners in recent times as Arsenal have failed to beat the Eagles in any of their last four meetings.
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT and is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.