Mason Greenwood learning from Edinson Cavani as he looks to get back to his best

Mason Greenwood is determined to get back to the levels reached during his stunning breakthrough season as the Manchester United forward picks up tips from veteran striker Edinson Cavani.

No teenager has ever scored more for the Old Trafford giants in a single campaign than the 17 netted by Greenwood last term – a tally level with European Cup winners Brian Kidd, George Best and Wayne Rooney.

Greenwood was fast-tracked into the senior England set-up but struggled to replicate his 2019/20 form in the opening months of the season.

The 19-year-old has only managed three goals in 15 appearances this term but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stuck with a player that looks ready to kick on again.

“I am happy and playing games at United, which is everything I wanted to do as a kid,” Greenwood said.

“I just want to get back on the scoresheet and get involved in more goals, really.

“People are picking up on some of the stuff I did last season, so I have got to mix up my game and obviously keep working hard in training.

“I know Ole and the lads have got my back to help me on that. It is all about improvement.

“You have always got to come up with new things because teams will start watching you, like we do with video analysis and stuff like that, so you have always got to have a few tricks up your sleeve.”

Greenwood looked bright alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack on Thursday, when the Red Devils secured a 3-2 win at Sheffield United.

Cavani missed that match with a groin injury that could rule him out of Sunday’s clash with rivals Leeds, but even without playing the 33-year-old Uruguay international is having an impact on his team-mates.

“Anyone can learn from him – whether it is a young player or an older player,” Greenwood said.

“He has just come here and set an example, really. I like the things he does so I obviously pick up on the little things he does.

“I watch him in training and always have an eye on him, to see what movements he does, so I can add it to my game. So it is a big benefit that he is here at the club, I think.

“You can see the two goals he scored against Southampton were just unbelievable. It was stuff he has been doing for 10 to 15 years at PSG and at Napoli as well, so he is a good footballer.”

Greenwood is hoping to start against Leeds on Sunday, when the old foes will meet in the Premier League for the first time since February 2004.

He was not even two-and-a-half years old when that last top-flight encounter took place, but the West Yorkshire-born forward is well versed in the rivalry.

“I am aware of it and I know quite a bit of history at United,” Greenwood told club media.

“I know the important games against Leeds, there has always been a big rivalry down at Elland Road and obviously at Old Trafford, so it will be a good game at the weekend.

“I obviously played against them when I was a young kid in the Under-13s, 14s, 15s and 16s.

“Before going into the game, you always knew it was a rivalry like Liverpool and City is. So it is good to see them back in the Premier League so we can have a game like this, because it is good to have rivals.”