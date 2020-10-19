Martell Taylor-Crossdale returns to Fulham after one game on loan at Colchester
11:48am, Mon 19 Oct 2020
Martell Taylor-Crossdale has returned to parent club Fulham after making just one appearance on loan at Colchester
The 20-year-old forward joined the U’s in September on a season-long loan, but has left the club having only featured in an EFL Trophy game at Portsmouth.
Colchester director of football Tony Humes told the club’s official website: “It sometimes happens that loan spells don’t go the way we all want them to and this was one of those occasions.
“All three parties agreed that it was best for Martell that he went back to Fulham and we would like to thank him for his time here and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”