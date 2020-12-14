Mark Wright could be in Crawley squad for clash with managerless Bradford

Towie star Mark Wright could be involved for Crawley
By NewsChain Sport
21:39pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
Crawley could hand a debut to reality TV star Mark Wright against managerless Bradford after he rejoined the club on a non-contract basis.

The 33-year-old, best known from The Only Way is Essex, spent the 2006-07 campaign with the Red Devils.

Boss John Yems will once again be without Tom McGill (concussion) and George Francomb (arm).

Reece Grego-Cox (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Mark Trueman will take temporary charge of Bradford following Stuart McCall’s departure.

Forward Lee Novak came through the weekend defeat to Oldham unscathed on his return from injury and is set to keep his place.

However, full-back Bryce Hosannah has been ruled out after limping off with a hamstring injury at Boundary Park.

Billy Clarke, Gareth Evans and Kurtis Guthrie all remain sidelined.

