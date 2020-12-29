Mark Trueman pleased to see Bradford’s unbeaten run extended

Joint-interim manager Mark Trueman was happy to see Bradford’s unbeaten run extended to five League Two games since he and Conor Sellars succeeded Stuart McCall with a goalless home draw against Port Vale on a frosty Valley Parade pitch.

Trueman and Sellars took over a side that had lost six matches in a row in all competitions but – under their joint charge – Bradford have won three and drawn two and went into this match having won three on the bounce.

However, Trueman admitted: “I am disappointed. It feels like two points dropped. Overall we did enough to go and win the game, but we are happy not to lose and this result maintains our unbeaten run.

“That is our message to the players.

“Port Vale showed us a bit of respect. Usually they are expansive, but they were a little more compact tonight and made it hard for us.

“We had to be more patient and, with a little bit of luck, we might have won it.”

Midfielder Callum Cooke had Bradford’s two best efforts, forcing Scott Brown to turning away a fierce rising shot in the first half and then testing the goalkeeper with a low drive as the Bantams made a late bid for a winner.

Vale’s only serious shot on target was a 20-yard left-footed effort from David Amoo which stand-in goalkeeper Sam Hornby – facing his old club – held on the line.

Vale manager John Askey said: “It as our first clean sheet in 14 games and a welcome clean sheet after letting in far too many goals recently.

“Last Saturday when we lost 2-0 at home to Barrow, wasn’t good enough and this was more like it.

“There was passion and fight and the players responded with grit and determination.

“It wasn’t pretty, but there was definitely some fight.”