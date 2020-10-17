Mark Bonner urges League Two leaders Cambridge to not get carried away

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is refusing to get carried away by his side’s flying start to the season despite seeing them go top of Sky Bet League Two following a 5-0 win at Scunthorpe

A brace of goals for strikers Paul Mullin and Joe Ironside, which sandwiched an own goal from Tyler Cordner, sealed a comfortable victory for the U’s – who have now scored 15 times in six games.

“You have to really enjoy these moments as best you can, but it’s hard for us as a staff,” said Bonner.

“I’ve told the lads to enjoy it tonight, but then we crack on and look to our next game on Tuesday.

“The people you really want to enjoy it are the supporters. It’s a shame they’re not in the ground at the moment, but it is what it is.

“Let’s hope we can stay up there a little bit longer, but we’ve got to fight.

“We had a good result against Newport last week that we felt we needed to back up today, and we’ve done that.

“We can’t take anything for granted – one because of how early it is, and I don’t think the league table takes shape for a while yet.

“And two because at this level, teams beat teams that you weren’t expecting them to every single week.

“This is an inconsistent league, so if you can get on a run – and consistency is key to that – you can chip away, add to your total and put distance between yourselves and the teams beneath you.

“You can only do that by showing up every single week and committing to the game physically and with the intensity that we have today.

“At the moment we’ve found our way, but we’re only six games into a 46-game season.”

Mullin took his goal tally for the season to eight with two first-half penalties that put Cambridge in command.

Cordner’s own goal added to the lead just after the break before Scunthorpe’s Myles Hippolyte was shown the red card for a second bookable offence with 35 minutes to play.

Ironside saw a shot squirm through the legs of home goalkeeper Rory Watson as the U’s continued to turn the screw, and headed home a fifth with seven minutes to go.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox admitted “everything went wrong” as the Iron were put to the sword.

He said: “I’m bitterly disappointed, but I take full responsibility.

“I picked the team and the shape and told them how I want to play, so I have to look at myself before I do anybody else.

“I’ve been brought into the club to bring young players through and make them better players.

“We started the game really well and had a couple of great opportunities, but the first big decision in the game went against us. I don’t think it was a penalty.

“With 10 men, we looked like a young and inexperienced team that hadn’t played together before, but we’ve got to get over this quickly and move on to the next game.”