Mark Bonner hails ‘massive win’ for in-form Cambridge

Mark Bonner described Cambridge’s win against Salford as “a massive three points against a really good side”.

The U’s came from behind to win 2-1, surviving real pressure to draw level just before half-time and then scoring a winner shortly after the restart.

Ash Eastham had scored from close range to put Salford ahead before Jack Iredale equalised for Bonner’s side, and it was Iredale who won the penalty that led to Joe Ironside’s winner.

Bonner said: “In the first few moments of the game it looked like we had a few extra passes in us, and then it soon became apparent that the front four particularly caused us so many problems between the lines that we had to try and adjust that a little bit. We found it difficult.

“The key thing for us was getting in at half-time at 1-1. Dimi’s (Mitov) made a match-winning save for us. In the end we get in at half-time in a good position and we gave ourselves a chance of getting something second half.

“When we’re in this schedule at the moment it’s a real testament to their quality, work ethic and professionalism that they can do that. We’re doing it against some really good sides.

“We were unfortunate not to come away with something at Crawley. Here we wanted to make sure if we found our top level we could come out with points. To come out with three is really encouraging and it’s a massive win for us.”

Salford’s interim manager Paul Scholes, who could have taken charge of his last game with Richie Wellens watching from the stand, rued the chances missed by his side while bemoaning the referee’s decision to award the penalty converted by Ironside.

“I thought we played really well at times, especially in the first half,” Scholes said.

“We created some really good chances, got the goal and then missed important chances. We should have been possibly three or four-nil up by the time they got back into the game. You pay for that, you pay for missing chances, and we paid the ultimate price tonight.

“I thought it was a dive at the time and I’ve just had a look at the replay and it’s a dive. The referee was conned, I don’t think it was his best night.

“The intensity was good for the whole game. I was really pleased with some of our play. We struggled a little bit in the second half to break them down. It’s very difficult to play against a team who are going to defend the edge of their box when they’ve got a lead.

“We paid the price for not finishing the game off in the first half. If we play like that in a lot of games this season we’ll have a good chance of promotion.”