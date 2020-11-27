Marine hoping for seventh victory in this season’s FA Cup campaign

Marine and Havant have both reached the third round on one previous occasion
Marine and Havant have both reached the third round on one previous occasion (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:21pm, Fri 27 Nov 2020
Marine will be bidding for their seventh win in this year’s FA Cup in their home game against Havant & Waterlooville.

Neil Young’s Northern Premier League North West side, in the eighth tier of the football pyramid, stunned Sky Bet League Two side Colchester in a first-round penalty shoot-out.

The tie will be shown live on BT Sport and both Marine and Havant are aiming to reach the third round of the competition for only the second time.

National League South side Havant have won through four previous rounds and beat Cray Valley 1-0 to set up a trip to Merseyside.

