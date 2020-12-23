Marcus Forss signs new long-term contract to remain with Brentford until 2026

Marcus Forss has agreed a long-term Brentford contract (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:39pm, Wed 23 Dec 2020
Brentford striker Marcus Forss has signed a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old, who scored on his Finland debut against France last month, will remain with the Bees until 2026.

Two of Forss’ seven goals this season have come in the Bees run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the club’s website: “I am very pleased that we managed to sign a long-term contract with Marcus.

“He is a very talented striker who has added extra levels to his game in the last year. He can link up play, is good at arriving in the box, and has made big strides in terms of leading our press.

“He is also one of the best finishers I have seen. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Forss arrived from West Brom in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 18 league games during a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon.

