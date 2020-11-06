Marcelo Bielsa looking for a big response as Leeds look to bounce back at Palace

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa wants to see a reaction from his team against Crystal Palace.

After a solid start to the season on their return to the Premier League, Leeds have lost two of their last three matches – the latest of which was a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester on Monday night.

Bielsa’s side will look to bounce back at Selhurst Park, with one eye on a third-straight away win.

“We want a response, but the response will be evaluated in the performance in the next game,” said the Leeds boss.

“The response is always subject to the result in the next game. What happens during the week, we don’t give too much importance to it.

“There are things to improve and work on – the coach too. I didn’t distribute the players properly on the pitch against Leicester, the help I gave the players on how to defend and attack better, I didn’t give it.”

Palace have made a similar start to Leeds in the Premier League, with both clubs heading into the game on 10 points.

Bielsa spoke of his respect for Eagles boss Roy Hodgson before offering an overview of what he expects from the 73-year-old’s team.

“I sincerely respect him a lot,” said Bielsa.

“I’m not the best person to have an opinion as I have only been here for two years but I have the opinion that he’s a very valued member in the English community, given the trajectory of his career and his behaviour.

“They are a team who has very important players in attack and a team who has a stable base. They have a distinct style of play that they don’t change, but they do improve.

“Like the majority of the teams in the division, they have had some very good moments and also some not so good moments, but they are a team with experience.”

Leeds will check on the fitness of Raphinha before travelling down to London.

The deadline-day signing from Rennes missed the home defeat to Leicester on Monday with an ankle injury after impressing in cameo appearances from the bench against both Aston Villa and Wolves.

Diego Llorente (groin) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain out injured, while Rodrigo will miss a second match as he continues to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test.