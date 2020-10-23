Marcal set to face Newcastle after coming through Wolves comeback unscathed
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is assessing a number of knocks to his players ahead of the visit of Newcastle on Sunday.
Fullback Marcal returned as a late substitute in Monday’s 1-0 win at Leeds and has suffered no reaction after recovering from a calf injury he suffered last month.
Jonny remains out with his long-term knee injury and is not expected to return until the new year.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will make a late call over keeper Karl Darlow as he battles an abdominal injury.
Darlow was hurt in a collision with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park and is rated at 50-50 and, with Martin Dubravka (ankle) still on the casualty list, summer signing Mark Gillespie is on stand-by to make a league debut for the club.
Midfielder Sean Longstaff is available after recovering from a bout of tonsillitis, while brother Matty (thigh) and defenders Ciaran Clark (also thigh) and Paul Dummett (tendon) are close to returns, but midfielder Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.
Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva.
Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Langley, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.