Marc Pugh rejoins Shrewsbury
Former Bournemouth winger Marc Pugh has rejoined his first club Shrewsbury on a short-term deal.
The 33-year-old spent nine seasons with the Cherries and helped them from League One to the Premier League and then impressed in brief spells with Hull and QPR.
He previously played two seasons with the Shrews before leaving for Hereford in 2009 and manager Sam Ricketts said: “We are delighted Marc has joined the club. He is a player who knows the club well and he was very keen to come back.
“He enjoyed a great nine years with Bournemouth, gaining promotion to the Championship and the Premier League.
“He adds some more experience to our squad and will add a lot to our team. We are delighted to have him in and we are looking forward to working with him.”