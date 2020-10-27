Mansfield sack boss Graham Coughlan after worst start to a season in 106 years

Graham Coughlan has been sacked as Mansfield manager following their worst start to an English Football League campaign.

Mansfield sit just above the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone on five points after failing to win any of their 12 matches in all competitions this season – their worst start for 106 years.

Coughlan left League One Bristol Rovers for the Stags in December 2019 for family reasons but only won four of his 27 matches in charge.

Tuesday evening’s 4-2 home defeat to league newcomers Barrow, who also came into the match without a victory since promotion, proved to be the final straw.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Unfortunately, despite an overhaul in the playing squad during the close season, and with significant backing, we have not acquired the results needed at this stage of the season.

“We have parted company amicably and thank Graham for his endeavours and wish him every success in the future. Fresh leadership is now required to turn around our season.

“The process for a new manager is now under way. We will be guided by our chief executive, David Sharpe, and will take the necessary time to ensure that we appoint the right manager for Mansfield Town Football Club.”

Barrow were in full control after Bradley Barry slid in the opener at the far post in the 10th minute and then Patrick Brough drilled in from 25 yards to double their lead.

Stags survived several scares before luckily getting back into the game after 35 minutes when James Perch punished goalkeeper Joel Dixon for dropping a high ball with a rising finish.

Dixon tipped a 30-yard effort from Nicky Maynard onto the bar before Mansfield debutant Aaron O’Driscoll was sent off for a second booking within six minutes of the restart.

Barrow quickly regained control as Josh Kay curled home in the 61st minute before Harrison Biggins smashed in a fourth from 20 yards.

Mansfield goalkeeper Marek Stech prevented further humiliation with some good saves, with Harry Charsley poking home a Kellan Gordon cross for a late consolation.

But it was not enough to save Coughlan’s job against a side that the Stags had netted 15 goals against in their last two visits to the One Call Stadium.

Barrow assistant manager Rob Kelly said: “We have been threatening to do that in lots of games in bits and pieces.

“We still have a few things to work on, the goals we conceded were disappointing and we should have scored more.

“It was a really good performance from everybody, but it is only one game.

“We will dust ourselves down ready for Saturday but we will enjoy this one.

“It was a good 90-odd minutes, but we could have had the game out of sight at half-time.

“I’m delighted for everyone at the club, the fans most of all. It has been a long time coming.

“The players are part of history and it’s great to get the first win for everyone who is involved with the club.

“It is only the first win, but it is good to get it. You could see in the other games there has been a touch of anxiety and they have played the result and not the things that have got us here.”