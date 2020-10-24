Mansfield hold high-flying Cheltenham to goalless stalemate
Cheltenham and Mansfield played out an uneventful goalless Sky Bet League Two draw at a rain-soaked Jonny-Rocks Stadium.
The home side were looking for a third-straight victory, but winless Mansfield put in a resolute display to leave Gloucestershire with a well-earned point.
The closest either team came to a breakthrough was in the 58th minute when Stags goalkeeper Marek Stech made a fine reaction save after a long throw from Ben Tozer.
The ball fell straight to Alfie May in the box but Harry Charlsey made a superb clearance off the line to keep the ball out.
May then combined with Chris Hussey to create another clear chance, but his effort flashed just past the far post.
Mansfield had edged the first period without seriously testing Cheltenham goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.
The hosts looked the more likely winners late on with Chris Clements curling an chance over the crossbar after a skilful run against his former club before substitute Andy Williams sent an effort deflected over the bar.
But Mansfield stood firm as Cheltenham registered their first draw of the campaign to sit third.