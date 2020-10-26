Mansfield full-back Mal Benning missing for Barrow match
Mansfield are without a trio of names for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Barrow.
The two sides meet at One Call Stadium with neither having won a league game so far this season.
The Stags have drawn their last two and will now be looking to break their duck for the campaign.
Defender Ollie Clarke is nearing a return after a calf problem while Mal Benning misses out having testing positive for Covid-19. Corey O’Keeffe is also absent.
Barrow have also taken two points from their last two games, twice losing the lead in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Walsall.
Manager David Dunn could hand a debut to new signing Dimitri Sea.
The 19-year-old striker joined on Monday having been released by Aston Villa and goes straight into the visitors’ squad and Courtney Baker-Richardson is also awaiting his debut having built up his fitness after joining from Swansea.
Tom Beadling, Lewis Hardcastle and Kgosi Ntlhe have all been missing since the trio were forced off injured during the 1-0 defeat at Harrogate a fortnight ago.