Mansfield continue search for first victory of season after Stevenage draw
Mansfield continue to search for a first victory of the season after a frustrating 0-0 home draw with Stevenage.
The Stags were better in the second half of a poor game but are still winless after eight league and cup games.
Stevenage had the edge in a scrappy first half and home keeper Marek Stech made two good saves to deny Inih Effiong.
Stech’s first touch from a backpass gifted the ball to Effiong after 11 minutes but recovered to block the finish.
Then in the 29th minute Stech saved well at the near post after Effiong had bustled his way into the box.
Stags’ best moment came when Harry Charsley volleyed against the far post from a tight angle after 10 minutes.
Stags upped the ante on the restart and Jamie Cumming saved well at his near post from Nicky Maynard after 62 minutes, while James Perch warmed his hands from 25 yards.
In the 74th minute, Elliott List poked the ball against the home bar from Luther James-Wildin’s cross while George Maris agonisingly fired against the Stevenage bar in stoppage time.