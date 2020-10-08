Mansfield boss John Dempster has almost full squad to face Stevenage
Mansfield manager John Dempster will choose from an almost full squad when his side face Stevenage on Saturday.
Wing back Joe Riley is the only absent player because of an ACL rupture.
Riley suffered the injury during pre-season and has been sidelined since.
Striker Danny Rose has played his last game for the Stags having joined Northampton last Friday.
Stevenage could debut new signing Jack Aitchison during the tie.
The 20-year-old striker joined Championship outfit Barnsley on Monday and was loaned to Alex Revell’s side the following day on a season-long deal.
Defender Ben Coker returned to action to feature during the club’s 3-2 loss to MK Dons in the EFL Trophy game on Tuesday and could feature again.
Revell has led the squad to just one victory in four league matches this season so far.