Manchester City’s ownership group announces partnership with Club Bolivar

Manchester City's umbrella ownership organisation City Football Group has set up a partnership with Bolivian outfit Club Bolivar (Nick Potts/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
10:12am, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Manchester City’s umbrella ownership organisation City Football Group has set up a partnership with Bolivian outfit Club Bolivar

Bolivia’s most decorated club will now benefit from the City Football Group’s infrastructure, coaching, scouting and contacts.

“We are very pleased to grow our global presence through this important collaboration with Club Bolivar, City Football Group’s first partner club,” said City Football Group chief executive Ferran Sorriano.

“This long-term agreement is the first of its kind and will enable Club Bolivar to draw down on and utilise the wide range of football industry expertise developed by City Football Group.”

