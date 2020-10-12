Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne withdraws from Belgium squad

Kevin De Bruyne could be an injury doubt for Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne could be an injury doubt for Manchester City - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:19pm, Mon 12 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Kevin De Bruyne has withdrawn from the Belgium squad to face Iceland on Wednesday and returned to Manchester City.

The Royal Belgian Football Association cited a fitness issue after the City playmaker was substituted after 73 minutes of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

De Bruyne was substituted in the second half against England - (Copyright PA Wire)

The 29-year-old will now be assessed ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A tweet from the Belgium team’s official account read: “@DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland.”

The nature of De Bruyne’s problem has not been specified.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez played down any potential issue after the 2-1 defeat to England, saying the player had been taken off as a precautionary measure.

“I wouldn’t say it was an injury,” Martinez said. “It is too early to say, there was a feeling that he wasn’t right – it was more precaution that we had to avoid (something), he wasn’t 100 per cent.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Man City

PA