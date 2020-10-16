Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus to miss Arsenal game

Kevin De Bruyne is set for a spell on the sidelines (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne is set for a spell on the sidelines (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:56pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester City will be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and striker Gabriel Jesus for the Premier League visit of Arsenal.

De Bruyne suffered an unspecified knock with Belgium during the international break while City boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to rush back Jesus from injury.

Fellow striker Sergio Aguero has recently returned to training after undergoing knee surgery in June and he could return to the matchday squad.

The PA news agency understands Arsenal will have Kieran Tierney available, with the Scotland full-back initially expected to miss out after being told to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test for international team-mate Stuart Armstrong last week.

The Gunners could also hand a debut to deadline day singing Thomas Partey, although the midfielder has only trained twice with his new team-mates.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing through injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Garcia, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Stones, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Rodri, Fernandinho, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero, Torres, Delap, Doyle, Palmer.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Saliba, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Willock, Xhaka, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Man City

Preview

PA