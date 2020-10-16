Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus to miss Arsenal game
Manchester City will be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and striker Gabriel Jesus for the Premier League visit of Arsenal.
De Bruyne suffered an unspecified knock with Belgium during the international break while City boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to rush back Jesus from injury.
Fellow striker Sergio Aguero has recently returned to training after undergoing knee surgery in June and he could return to the matchday squad.
The PA news agency understands Arsenal will have Kieran Tierney available, with the Scotland full-back initially expected to miss out after being told to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test for international team-mate Stuart Armstrong last week.
The Gunners could also hand a debut to deadline day singing Thomas Partey, although the midfielder has only trained twice with his new team-mates.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing through injury.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Garcia, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Stones, Harwood-Bellis, Mendy, Rodri, Fernandinho, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero, Torres, Delap, Doyle, Palmer.
Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Saliba, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Willock, Xhaka, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.