Manchester City close to full strength for Newcastle clash

Sergio Aguero is hoping for more game time as he eases back into action
Sergio Aguero is hoping for more game time as he eases back into action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:19pm, Thu 24 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad for the Boxing Day visit of Newcastle in the Premier League.

Defender Eric Garcia, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, is their only notable absentee with a leg injury.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is being eased back into action after a knee problem, could be in contention after a 16-minute run-out in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are still missing as they continue to recover from Covid-19.

Federico Fernandez could be available after missing the midweek cup defeat at Brentford through muscle fatigue.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is close to returning from a heel injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Man City

Preview

PA