Managers have a difference of opinion about key moments in Sunderland success

Phil Parkinson and Paul Lambert had a difference of opinion over the big refereeing decisions that ended with Sunderland beating Ipswich 2-1 in Sky Bet League One.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke’s eighth-minute opener was cancelled out by Jack Lankester’s finish for the Tractor Boys seven minutes before the break, before an eventful second half.

Grant Leadbitter sealed the points for Sunderland with six minutes remaining from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper Tomas Holy the wrong way after referee Peter Wright decided Aristote Nsiala’s attempted clearance had hit Mark McGuinness’ arm in the area.

That happened 12 minutes after Ipswich had been reduced to 10 men when Leadbitter was on the wrong end of an Andre Dozzell challenge in the middle of the pitch – an incident which resulted in a straight red card for the Ipswich player.

Sunderland boss Parkinson said: “At the time it looked soft. But you see where the ref is. In the Premier League VAR would look at it.

“He has caught Grant, and he is not the kind to say he has if he hasn’t. I thought at the time it was harsh but he did roll his foot over the ball, when you look at it again.

“Then I don’t think you can argue about the handball (for the penalty). One centre-half hit the other on the arm.”

Parkinson added: “What you have to do is come out with the points and discuss what we can do better later.

“The character, the resilience, sticking to the job and the organisation was great tonight. Sometimes you can’t play as well as you would like.

“Ipswich made it difficult for us. In the second half we were a lot better by readjusting the midfield slightly.“But it is 21 points from 10 games and it is said that is a decent benchmark. The points return is good.”

Ipswich started slowly in the game but grew in confidence after equalising. Lankester also had a fantastic second-half chance when he fired over inside the area when both teams had 11 players on the pitch.

Ipswich boss Lambert said: “You look at Andre Dozzell, anyone looking at that has got to have the common sense to rescind that.

“That was not in a million years in professional football ever a sending off. The actual foul was initially on Andre himself.

“The handball, the Eric Dier incident which changed the laws of the game, if you are not looking at the ball, which McGuinness wasn’t when Toto heads it off him, what game are we actually playing?

“Come on. What are we doing to the game of football? That was incredible.

“It doesn’t help us because we were excellent, played some cracking football. I am really pleased with the guys.

“The two incidents were absolutely incredible. It’s massively cost us. We were the better team, Jack should have put us 2-1 up and we were so comfortable.”