Manager Paul Warne absent as Rotherham entertain Norwich
Rotherham will have to play their Championship match against Norwich without manager Paul Warne there.
The boss is self-isolating after one of his family members contracted coronavirus and he will communicate with assistant Richie Barker via video link.
Winger Chiedozie Ogbene is out as he begins rehabilitation after knee surgery and is the only injured player.
New signing Florian Jozefzoon could make his debut having joined from Derby on Thursday.
Norwich have been handed a big blow with the news that Onel Hernandez will be out for up to three months.
The Cuban midfielder has had surgery on an adductor injury and is set for a long spell out.
The Canaries have further problems as Christoph Zimmermann misses out with a calf injury while Marco Stiepermann is a doubt with a neck issue.
Todd Cantwell is also a minor doubt with a bruised leg, but he is expected to play.