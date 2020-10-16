Manager Paul Warne absent as Rotherham entertain Norwich

Paul Warne is in self-isolation and will not attend Rotherham's game with Norwich
By NewsChain Sport
14:21pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
Rotherham will have to play their Championship match against Norwich without manager Paul Warne there.

The boss is self-isolating after one of his family members contracted coronavirus and he will communicate with assistant Richie Barker via video link.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene is out as he begins rehabilitation after knee surgery and is the only injured player.

New signing Florian Jozefzoon could make his debut having joined from Derby on Thursday.

Norwich have been handed a big blow with the news that Onel Hernandez will be out for up to three months.

The Cuban midfielder has had surgery on an adductor injury and is set for a long spell out.

The Canaries have further problems as Christoph Zimmermann misses out with a calf injury while Marco Stiepermann is a doubt with a neck issue.

Todd Cantwell is also a minor doubt with a bruised leg, but he is expected to play.

