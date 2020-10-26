Man Utd providing 5,000 meals for vulnerable children during half-term holidays

Manchester United will provide 5,000 meals for vulnerable children over the October half-term holidays, the club have announced.

A partnership between the club, the Manchester United Foundation and the charity FareShare means meals will be prepared in the Old Trafford kitchens and delivered to six local schools which partner with the foundation.

The meals will be for children who receive Government-funded school meals during term time.

It comes at a time when the Government is under pressure to reverse its decision to provide free school meals over the holiday in England. United striker Marcus Rashford has led a campaign to extend the free meals provision.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more families are dealing with food poverty,” a statement from the club read.

“The impact of the virus has exacerbated an existing problem and, with unemployment rising and the economic crisis biting hard, many are struggling with reduced income.

“As a result, many families and children simply do not have enough food and are going hungry. This initiative does not solve the issue locally, but will make a significant difference to the lives of hundreds of families across Greater Manchester.”

John Shiels, the chief executive of the Manchester United Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly proud and humbled to be working with FareShare over October half-term. This initiative will go a long way to ensuring that pupils from our partner schools and families using local food-banks have fresh meals to eat, during what we know is a difficult time for many.

“We’ve seen first-hand how children from socially challenged backgrounds can be even more vulnerable when they’re not in school, it’s therefore imperative to be present in their lives throughout the school holidays, showing that we care and the Foundation is always here to support.”

Over the weekend Rashford highlighted initiatives from local councils, cafes and restaurants to provide food for those most in need.

Health secretary Matt Hancock says the councils are making use of £63million of central funding given to them by the Government.

Senior Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin has warned the Government had “misunderstood the mood of the country” and would probably have to think again.

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche said: “With our teams back playing, the attention for many has returned to what is happening on the pitch.

“But our work to help support those in need has not stopped and it will not stop as we face into the winter and the restrictions continue to impact our local communities.

“Many of Manchester’s children are going hungry and they are particularly vulnerable during school holidays when they cannot benefit from the meal voucher programme.

“In parallel with the brilliant work being done individually by Marcus Rashford, we’re proud that the club continues to step in alongside FareShare, the Foundation and their partner schools to help fill this void.”