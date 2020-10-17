Mallik Wilks bags a brace as Hull beat Rochdale
Hull underlined their League One promotion credentials with a routine 3-0 win at Rochdale
There was an early threat from the home side when Jake Beesley almost got on the end of an Aaron Morley free-kick but the Tigers quickly took control.
A slick move down the left channel ended with George Honeyman side-footing over the top before Callum Elder’s delivery narrowly evaded Josh Magennis.
Hull opened the scoring from a straightforward corner routine in the 20th minute when Elder’s in-swinger was met at the back post by Mallik Wilks and his powerful header left Gavin Bazunu with little chance.
It took a strong hand from Bazunu to keep out Keane Lewis-Potter’s shot at the start of the second half and Dale briefly threatened, with Morley’s drive just off target and Matty Lund seeing a volleyed effort blocked.
However, Hull were always in control and all-but secured the result in the 73rd minute when Wilks fired home his second.
And just two minutes later they were 3-0 up when Honeyman’s cross was headed home by Magennis.