Major injury blow for QPR midfielder Luke Amos ahead of Preston game

QPR's Luke Amos will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury
By NewsChain Sport
15:41pm, Tue 20 Oct 2020
QPR will be without midfielder Luke Amos for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston after he was ruled out for the rest of the season by a knee injury.

A scan has revealed that the 23-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee during Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth two years after sustaining a similar injury to his left knee, and he is likely to be out of action for between seven and nine months.

Striker Lyndon Dykes missed the game at the Vitality Stadium – where summer signing Macauley Bonne made his first start for the club – with a thigh problem and will hope to return.

Rangers go into the game without a win since September 12 and have drawn their last three.

Preston midfielder Ben Pearson is a doubt after complaining of tightness in his groin towards the end of Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat by Cardiff.

Pearson played on with manager Alex Neil having already used all three substitutions and although it was hoped the problem was just cramp, he has since been sent for a scan.

Fellow midfielder Daniel Johnson was an unused substitute at the weekend following his return from injury, while full-back Darnell Fisher is closing in on a return from a hamstring problem.

However, striker Louis Moult continues his lengthy rehabilitation following a serious knee injury.

