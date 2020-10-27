Maidenhead off the mark at home after win over Dagenham

Nathan Blissett (right) was on target for Maidenhead
By NewsChain Sport
21:39pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Maidenhead sealed their first Vanarama National League home win of the season by beating Dagenham 2-1.

Sam Deering put the away side in front in first-half stoppage time with a thunderous effort.

Maidenhead turned the game on its head after the break. Josh Coley set up Nathan Blissett to equalise after 56 minutes.

Then 15 minutes from time Coley put the Magpies ahead with an effort from distance.

Daniel Sparkes almost made the game safe for the home side but his free-kick was tipped away by Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

