Madger Gomes and Taylor could return for Doncaster ahead of Lincoln clash

Doncaster could have on-loan midfielder Taylor Richards back fit against Lincoln at the weekend.
By NewsChain Sport
12:56pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Doncaster hope to have Madger Gomes and Taylor Richards back in contention against table-topping Lincoln.

Gomes, who was named Sky Bet League One player of the month for September, was absent with a muscle strain as Rovers lost 2-1 at Plymouth in midweek.

Richards has missed the last two matches after picking up a niggle in training.

On-loan West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Lincoln will check on the fitness of Liam Bridcutt.

The midfielder missed the win at Crewe on Tuesday night with a thigh injury and his involvement will depend on a late assessment.

Defender Adam Jackson is fit again after an ankle problem and was an unused substitute at Gresty Road.

The Imps have kept four successive clean sheets in League One, winning their last three games.

