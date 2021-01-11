Luton recall Peter Kioso after impressive loan spell at Bolton
11:22am, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Peter Kioso’s loan spell with Bolton has been cut short after he was recalled by parent club Luton
Wing back Kioso joined Wanderers on a season-long loan in October and scored three goals in 14 games, including an 88th-minute equaliser before being sent off in the 3-3 draw with Carlisle on Boxing Day.
Bolton manager Ian Evatt told the club website: “Naturally we are disappointed that Luton have recalled Peter, but it indicates just how well he has progressed with us.
“Since his arrival he has had such a positive impact on our squad, both on and off the pitch. There is no doubt that he has a bright future in the game and we wish him well.”