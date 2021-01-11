Luton recall Peter Kioso after impressive loan spell at Bolton

Peter Kioso (right) has been recalled from his loan at Bolton by parent club Luton
Peter Kioso (right) has been recalled from his loan at Bolton by parent club Luton (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:22am, Mon 11 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Peter Kioso’s loan spell with Bolton has been cut short after he was recalled by parent club Luton

Wing back Kioso joined Wanderers on a season-long loan in October and scored three goals in 14 games, including an 88th-minute equaliser before being sent off in the 3-3 draw with Carlisle on Boxing Day.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt told the club website: “Naturally we are disappointed that Luton have recalled Peter, but it indicates just how well he has progressed with us.

“Since his arrival he has had such a positive impact on our squad, both on and off the pitch. There is no doubt that he has a bright future in the game and we wish him well.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Luton

PA