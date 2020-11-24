Luton draw again as Birmingham claim battling point at Kenilworth Road

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced an inspired display as his side picked up a point in a 1-1 draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The Philippines international made a number of saves to prevent the visitors suffering a third consecutive defeat in the Championship.

Lukas Jutkiewicz had given the Blues the lead from the spot but Matty Pearson levelled in the 37th minute for Luton, who recorded a third straight 1-1 draw.

Etheridge had to punch Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner away early on, before Luke Berry’s cross glanced wide by recalled Luton striker James Collins.

After being second best, Blues took the lead in the 23rd minute when Maxime Colin’s cross was handled by the outstretched arm of a sliding Elliot Lee. Striker Jutkiewicz arrowed the spot-kick beyond Simon Sluga with ease for the 100th league goal of his career.

Dewsbury-Hall went for the spectacular, missing the target from 25 yards, while visiting midfielder Ivan Sunjic saw his ambitious attempt fly into the stands.

Lee’s low drive was comfortably gathered by Etheridge at his near post, as the keeper then had to acrobatically tip over Pelly Ruddock’s cross deflected his way by visiting skipper Harlee Dean.

From the corner, Luton were level. Berry’s set-piece was met by Glen Rea and full-back Matty Pearson swivelled to fire goalwards and finally beat Etheridge, who could only parry it against a post and over the line.

Pearson went for a second, shooting over the bar from 25 yards, while in the second period, Berry’s attempt was cleared off the line.

Chances came and went for both sides in what was a thoroughly entertaining 45 minutes of football, Collins beating his man but not Etheridge, who parried well, with Jutkiewicz sending two efforts wide, one with Sunjic in a far better position.

Ruddock’s tame shot bobbled through to Etheridge, but the keeper should have been left picking the ball out of the net after 72 minutes but somehow dived to his left to save Collins’ effort from a matter of yards after Dewsbury-Hall’s pinpoint cross.

The keeper then denied Jordan Clark, flipping his 18-yard effort over the bar as the City defence backed off, while Collins then had another great chance blocked from close range.

After being under the cosh for large periods, Blues could have won it themselves in the closing stages.

First, Jeremie Bela volleyed straight at Sluga after being left unmarked at the far post, before Town’s keeper produced a wonderful save of his own to deny Sunjic when the midfielder went clean through in stoppage time.