Luton could hand debut to new signing Joe Morrell
Wales midfielder Joe Morrell could go straight into the Luton squad for the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke.
Morrell joined the Hatters from Bristol City on Thursday, and will team-up with fellow Wales internationals Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies at Kenilworth Road.
Hatters goalkeeper Simon Sluga was on the bench for both of Croatia’s Group A3 fixtures against Sweden and France, so is another returning player to face a fitness check when back at his club.
Defender Dan Potts has been stepping up his recovery from a foot problem, while Tom Lockyer (ankle) and James Bree (knee) both continue their own rehabilitation.
Stoke also have a couple of players still set to be assessed on return from international duty.
Midfielder Jordan Thompson played all three games for Northern Ireland, while goalkeeper Adam Davies gained an unexpected second cap for Wales in Bulgaria on Wednesday night as Wayne Hennessey went off injured for the closing stages.
Defender Ryan Shawcross is stepping up his rehabilitation after suffering a succession of injuries following a broken leg, and is now training with the squad as well as building match fitness with the under-23s.
Veteran midfielder Joe Allen continues his own long-term recovery from a ruptured Achilles.