Luke Offord own goal helps Phil Parkinson’s Sunderland see off Crewe
Sunderland extended their unbeaten start to the League One season courtesy of a 1-0 win over Crewe at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats got the break much of their dominant display deserved when Crewe defender Luke Offord headed Lynden Gooch’s cross into his own net in stoppage time at the end of the first half.
Before that Sunderland had controlled possession and created a number of chances, although not many of those were clear-cut.
The best of those saw Max Power fire an effort at goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen after some neat build-up play and linking up with Charlie Wyke.
Crewe, who had not lost their previous three league games, did show some nice touches themselves but struggled to make inroads towards Sunderland’s goal.
It meant Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, who did not have a serious save to make, can still take pride in boasting the best defensive record in the country so far this season after conceding just once.
Sunderland still had more chances. The best saw Bailey Wright somehow head over from close range and Chris Maguire was denied by the strong hand of Jaaskelainen.
Crewe battled away without success late on in the hope of landing an equaliser.