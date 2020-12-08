Luke Armstrong bags brace on Hartlepool bow

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor
Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:14pm, Tue 08 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Luke Armstrong netted twice on his debut as Hartlepool returned to winning ways in the National League with a 2-0 victory over King’s Lynn at Victoria Park.

Signed on a season-long loan from League Two side Salford, Armstrong opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he converted a rebound after Linnets goalkeeper Archie Mair had brilliantly saved Gavan Holohan’s initial effort.

Armstrong doubled his tally seven minutes into the second half, tapping in a Lewis Cass cross.

Adam Marriott missed a great chance to cut the deficit, firing wide from close range, as Pools claimed a first league victory in four games and snapped a five-match winless run at home.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hartlepool

PA