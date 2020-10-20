Luke Amos set to miss rest of season after rupturing knee ligaments
QPR midfielder Luke Amos is likely to miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.
The 23-year-old, who suffered the same injury to his other knee while playing for Tottenham’s under-23s two years ago, had to be taken off in the second half of Saturday’s goalless draw at Bournemouth and will now undergo surgery.
QPR’s head of medical services Dr Imtiaz Ahmad told the club’s official website: “Unfortunately the results of the scan are what we feared – Luke has ruptured his ACL in his right knee.
“Luke suffered a similar injury two years ago to his left knee before he joined us, so he is fully aware of what is required to make a successful return.
“Recovery times for these injuries can vary between seven to nine months.
“Unfortunately with that timescale in mind, it is unlikely Luke will feature again this season.”
Manager Mark Warburton said: “We are all desperately disappointed for Luke.
“Luke has been through this before. He has a fantastic attitude and is a very strong character and we know he can come through this successfully again, just as he did two years ago.”