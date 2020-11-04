Ludogorets hoping to make waves around the world by beating Tottenham

Ludogorets are hoping to make a “dream come true” by beating Tottenham in their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Spurs travel to Bulgaria hoping to get their Group J campaign back on track after they were beaten by Royal Antwerp last week.

Ludogorets, who have lost both of their games, are the minnows of the group, so, if they were to get anything against the Premier League outfit, it would be a major surprise.

Interim boss Stanislav Genchev said: “It is a great privilege to play against a team like Tottenham, they are famous around the world and it will be shown around the world if we manage to win.

“To play against Tottenham is a dream come true and it would be an even bigger dream to beat them.

“It doesn’t matter what the result in the first two games was, we will play the same way against Tottenham. We know they are one of elite teams in Europe so it is a pleasure to play them.”

Genchev is only 39 and in his first management role, having taken over temporary control from Pavel Vrba.

For him to be coming up against Jose Mourinho will be a proud moment, but he says it will be just a footnote in the game.

“It is an exceptional thing to go up such against an amazing coach, whom I really admire,” Genchev said.

“But it is not me against him, it is the players on the pitch who will decide the game, it is club v club.”