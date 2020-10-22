Lowly Barrow struggling with injury-hit squad ahead of Walsall clash
Barrow have a lengthy injury list as they search for their first Sky Bet League Two victory of the season against Walsall on Saturday.
Tom Beadling, Lewis Hardcastle and Kgosi Ntlhe were all forced off the pitch with injury issues during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Harrogate.
All three missed the midweek 3-3 draw with Bolton and are doubtful ahead of Saturday’s fixture.
Striker Courtney Baker-Richardson is closing in on fitness and his club debut, while James Jones is sidelined with an ankle ligament issue.
Walsall manager Darrell Clarke could hand a debut to Adan George.
The 18-year-old joined the club on a short-term loan deal from Birmingham on October 16 and is yet to feature.
Fellow loanee Jake Scrimshaw made his debut for the Saddlers in the closing minutes of their 1-1 draw with Bradford last weekend and could feature again.
Striker Josh Gordon is sidelined with a knee injury that may see him out of action until December.