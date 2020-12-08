A look at Manchester United’s Champions League campaign after they crash out

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.

United only required a point from their final two matches to reach the knockout phase, but could not do so and now have to settle for a Europa League spot.

Here, the PA news agency looks at United’s European campaign.

October 20, Paris St Germain 1-2 Manchester United

United opened their campaign in fine style with an away win over last season’s Champions League finalists in the French capital. Bruno Fernandes scored the opener with a retaken penalty after Keylor Navas was adjudged to have come off his line. Anthony Martial’s own goal deservedly levelled the scores but Marcus Rashford netted a fine late winner.

October 28, Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig

Marcus Rashford holds the match ball after his hat-trick (PA Wire)

Rashford was the key man again at home to RB Leipzig, coming off the bench to score a quickfire hat-trick. Mason Greenwood netted the opener while Martial also scored from the penalty spot.

November 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United

The first bump in the road came with an unexpected defeat by Basaksehir. Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba exploited poor defending to score the opener, and more charity from the visitors allowed Edin Visca to grab a second. Martial pulled one back before half-time but United could not find an equaliser.

November 24, Manchester United 4-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Daniel James scores United's fourth goal (PA Wire)

United ensured there was no repeat when they faced the same side three weeks later. Fernandes scored twice inside 20 minutes and a Rashford penalty put the Red Devils three up at half-time. Deniz Turuc pulled one back but Daniel James had the final say for United.

December 2, Manchester United 1-3 Paris St Germain

Neymar (centre) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring PSG's third goal (PA Wire)

Neymar played the starring role at Old Trafford with two goals. The Brazilian opened the scoring early on, which was cancelled out by Rashford. Marquinhos then put PSG back ahead a minute before Fred was shown a second yellow card. Neymar added a third for the visitors in injury time.

December 8, RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United

United fell short in Germany (PA Wire)

United’s hopes of a point in Germany were blown away in the first 13 minutes as former Manchester City player Angelino and Amadou Haidara struck for Leipzig. Shortly after Fernandes’ free-kick hit the bar, Justin Kluivert took advantage of defensive mistakes to add a third. Although United produced a late comeback, with Fernandes netting a penalty and Paul Pogba heading in off Harry Maguire, they had to settle for a place in the Europa League.