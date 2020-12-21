Logan Chalmers to remain unavailable for Dundee United’s festive schedule

Logan Chalmers is still short of a Tannadice return
Logan Chalmers is still short of a Tannadice return (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:35pm, Mon 21 Dec 2020
Dundee United will still be without Logan Chalmers over the festive schedule.

The winger injured his ankle two months ago and is not yet ready to return to full training.

Manager Micky Mellon, whose team host Kilmarnock on Wednesday, said: “Logan  is not ready to join us. He is running a bit in a straight line but not quite ready.

“It’s a shame as he was doing well for us, he gave us width and was able to take us up the park.

“But we have a squad for the festive period and everyone will be available for Wednesday.”

