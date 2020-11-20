Livingston welcome back duo from coronavirus lay-off

By NewsChain Sport
18:46pm, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Livingston’s Covid-19 problems have cleared ahead of the Scottish Premiership visit of St Mirren.

The two players who tested positive are back in training.

Steve Lawson, Robby McCrorie and Ciaron Brown are back from international duty for Gary Holt, while Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for St Mirren.

The defender was sent off against Queen’s Park in the Betfred Cup last weekend.

Jim Goodwin otherwise has a full squad after Ryan Flynn made his long-awaited comeback at Hampden.

