Livingston striker Lars Lokotsch joins Raith Rovers on loan

By NewsChain Sport
18:23pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Livingston have loaned striker Lars Lokotsch to Scottish Championship leaders Raith Rovers until mid-January.

The German has made five appearances since joining Livi in August and scored against Edinburgh City in the Betfred Cup.

The 24-year-old will now be given more opportunities to adapt to the Scottish game on his short-term loan.

Livi’s head of football operations, David Martindale, told the club’s website: “I’m just delighted that we have managed to get Lars out playing football in a very competitive league with a club that is definitely on the rise.

“The game time will be invaluable to Lars in the short term and benefit Livingston FC in the long term – it’s a fantastic move for all.”

