Livingston expect Jack Fitzwater to be on the bench for clash with Aberdeen

Jack Fitzwater
Jack Fitzwater (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:12pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Livingston expect Jack Fitzwater to be on the bench for their Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen following a recent lay-off.

Defender Fitzwater and an unnamed player will have a fitness test.

Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

Ryan Hedges is suspended for Aberdeen after being sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Rangers on Sunday.

Loan midfielder Ross McCrorie returns after being unable to play against his parent club.

Connor McLennan  (foot), Greg Leigh (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Tomas Cerny (knee) remain out.

