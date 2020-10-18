Livingston boss Gary Holt defends loan keeper Robby McCrorie over blunder

Livingston manager Gary Holt defended loan keeper Robby McCrorie after his blunder in the 3-1 defeat against Kilmarnock.

McCrorie, on loan from Rangers, was at fault for Killie’s third goal after he spilled Zeno Ibsen Rossi’s deep cross, allowing Greg Kiltie to slot home at the back post.

But Holt, whose team took an 11th-minute lead through Scott Pittman, leapt to the defence of 22-year-old McCrorie.

“The goalkeeper is learning his trade. He’s done well for us,” said Holt.

“He’s made a mistake. He probably thought he had more time to gather it and he’s been unlucky.

“It’s a lonely world being a goalkeeper. Robby has held his hands up and said he cost us but he didn’t.”

Livingston played well after Pittman’s early opener but lacked a cutting edge against a Kilmarnock side that were happy to soak up pressure before hitting on the counter.

Killie levelled through Aaron Tshibola before Chris Burke put the away team ahead before the break with a penalty. Then came Kiltie’s goal which left Livingston with a mountain to climb.

Holt added: “We were in the ascendancy at 1-0 and comfortable. I think it was very one-sided and going one way.

“But the second and third goal takes the wind out of our sails and it was very hard to get back in.

“They’re seasoned campaigners at it. Kilmarnock, Motherwell, St Johnstone; they’ve all been in this league for a long time and they know how to grind out wins and sucker punch you.”

Kilmarnock had wanted the game postponed after their entire squad had only just come out of a 14-day spell in self-isolation.

St Mirren’s clash with Motherwell was postponed on Saturday due to another Covid-19 outbreak in the Saints squad and Killie manager Alex Dyer urged Scottish football to work together in testing times.

He said: “I don’t think what happened to St Mirren is any surprise, it’s happened to us and it’s going to happen to many other teams.

“We have to look after one another, don’t use what’s going on as a blame game.

“St Mirren’s gone down but we hope they’re all well and safe.

“The Scottish FA shouldn’t be looking at always blaming someone and having enquiries.

“The whole country’s under pressure at the moment and football’s part of that.”