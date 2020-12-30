Livingston-Aberdeen postponed due to frozen pitch

Livingston's match at Tony Macaroni Arena called off due to frozen pitch (PA Archive)
15:28pm, Wed 30 Dec 2020
Livingston’s Scottish Premiership game against Aberdeen has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The West Lothian club’s artificial surface at the Tony Macaroni Arena fell foul of the conditions and was called off before the scheduled 4pm kick-off.

A statement on Livingston’s official website read: “Despite the very best efforts of all the club staff over the last 36 or so hours, today’s game with Aberdeen has fallen victim of the freezing conditions and has been postponed.”

