The Premier League’s top two face off this evening as Liverpool host Tottenham in a mouth-watering tussle on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been beaten at home in the league since April 2017, while Spurs are undefeated in domestic competition since the opening day against Everton.

Liverpool have won each of their last five meetings against Tottenham and have not tasted defeat at the hands of the Lilywhites since October 2017.

Spurs’ last victory at Anfield came back in May 2011, so history would dictate Liverpool are the favourites for tonight’s game.

But three draws from their last five league games - including a disappointing 1-1 against Fulham on Sunday - will give Tottenham hope that they can turn over the champions on their own turf.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game

Mourinho has won just two of his 11 games against Klopp (PA)

What time is kick off?

Liverpool v Tottenham kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight and will be held in front of 2,000 fans at Anfield.

What channel is it on and where can I stream it?

The match is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, where all the Premier League matches are being broadcast tonight.

Streaming is available on the app or through the website, with a subscription costing £7.99 per month or £79 annually.

However, a 30-day free trial is available to new customers signing up.

Team News

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could be fit for Klopp’s side despite his back spasm against Fulham at the weekend as the Reds continue to monitor his fitness.

Naby Keita is recovering from a muscle problem but is expected to be in contention for a starting place.

Mourinho will still be without Erik Lamela for the trip to Anfield, with Gareth Bale also set to miss out through illness.