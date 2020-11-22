Liverpool and Leicester lock horns at Anfield this evening in what could yet prove a crucial game in the Premier League title race.

The Foxes will return to the top of the table if they are to do what no side has done since Crystal Palace in April 2017 and beat Jurgen Klopp’s men in their own back yard.

The champions are unbeaten against Leicester in six league games, a run which stretches back to February 2017.

But with a host of key players out for the Reds, Brendan Rodgers’ side will undoubtedly see this as an opportunity to make their mark as serious title challengers.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool v Leicester

Rodgers is still looking for his first win against former club Liverpool since joining Leicester (PA)

What time and what channel is it on?

The match will be played at Anfield with a kick-off time of 7:15pm GMT on Sunday, November 22 and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm after the conclusion of Leeds United v Arsenal.

How do I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch Liverpool v Leicester City live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Liverpool will be without star forward Mohamed Salah as he continues his self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are all unavailable as they are sidelined with injuries, while central midfielder Jordan Henderson is out with a groin problem.

Leicester welcome back Timothy Castagne as he returns from his hamstring injury, with central defender Wesley Fofana also available.