Liverpool open new training facility bringing together first team and under-23s
Liverpool have announced the opening of their new £50million training ground in Kirkby.
The facility includes three full-size pitches, two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.
The venue, which will bring the first and under-23 teams together, earned praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp who said: “It will improve the process, massively.
“The relationship with the academy, it will be as close as ever and that’s really good.”
A time capsule has been buried outside the visitors’ entrance to the new facility, and is intended to be opened in 50 years’ time.
The capsule includes shirts, programmes, a special tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, and a pair of Klopp’s glasses.
Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said: “We started this project over two years ago, marking a significant milestone in the history of this great football club.
“After saying a fond farewell to Melwood last week, we are excited to be start a new era at the club, bringing our first team and academy operations and facilities together on one site for the first time in history.”