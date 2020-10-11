As it happened: England 2-1 Belgium
Follow live updates as England face off against the No.1 ranked team in the world Belgium at Wembley Stadium.
FULL-TIME: England get their victory in rather strange circumstances. It was a very, very poor first 45 from Gareth Southgate’s men as Belgium largely dominated. Two penalties saw them go in at 1-1 and England were improved in the second half.
Mason Mount’s goal had a great deal of fortune about it and a draw probably would have been fair. But the Three Lions march on with a victory against ‘the No. 1 team in the world’.
Lovely stuff.
90 min: Four minutes of added time here. Belgium couldn’t look less interested.
89 min: Mount is making way for Jadon Sancho. The first of the three party boys is on.
87 min: Bit of sustained pressure from Belgium before Trippier clears and Kane forces a foul. Cute play from the Spurs striker.
85 min: CHANCE! Another chance for England as Rice does excellently down the left and finds Rashford in the middle. He takes a touch to compose himself and then blasts just over the bar. Will England rue these missed opportunities?
82 min: CHANCE! Big chance. Harry Kane has to score. A corner comes in and Harry Kane has no one in the same postcode as him. He rises to meet the header but puts it wide from six yards! Terrible miss. So uncharacteristic.
82 min: England have been a little better in this second half but not a great deal. The scoreline is flattering them, although Belgium have offered very little in the last 30 minutes.
78 min: James is on for TAA (not writing it all out). Quiet game for the Liverpool wing-back.
Roberto Martinez has Shaun Maloney as part of his backroom staff. That is all.
75 min: CHANCE! Lukaku is away after a wonderful ball over the top but he can’t bring the ball under control and it’s eventually cleared by Alexander-Arnold for a corner.
Alderweireld finds himself with the ball on the edge of the box and has a go…need I say any more? Nowhere near.