Bristol City v Aston Villa

So, after a good day for Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League, we turn our attention to the Women’s Super League and a massive relegation six-pointer.

Bristol City and Aston Villa are separated by just a point at the bottom of the WSL, meaning a win tonight will be a huge boost for either side as the look to remain in the top flight.

The Robins are looking for their first league win of the season, while Villa will be hoping they can find their shooting boots after just three goals in six games.

Team news to follow shortly.