As it happened: Bristol City 0-4 Aston Villa
Check out what happened in the Women’s Super League match between Bristol City and Aston Villa via our blog below.
Bristol City v Aston Villa
So, after a good day for Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League, we turn our attention to the Women’s Super League and a massive relegation six-pointer.
Bristol City and Aston Villa are separated by just a point at the bottom of the WSL, meaning a win tonight will be a huge boost for either side as the look to remain in the top flight.
The Robins are looking for their first league win of the season, while Villa will be hoping they can find their shooting boots after just three goals in six games.
Team news to follow shortly.
Team News
Here is the Bristol City team to face Aston Villa tonight:
Team News
And here is the Aston Villa team to face Bristol City this evening:
Bristol City v Aston Villa
Less than ten minutes to go until kick off then. Who is going to pull off a big win tonight?
Huge night for Bristol City
This is a massive, massive night for Bristol City. If they are beaten tonight, they are two points adrift at the bottom and four below Aston Villa.
You have to say, even at this early stage of the season, it’s a must-win game.
Bristol City v Aston Villa
Right, the players are out on the pitch. We are almost ready to go. Final predictions? I’m sitting on the fence and saying score draw.
Bristol City 0-0 Aston Villa
1 min: KICK OFF! Here we go then! We are underway at Twerton Park.
Bristol City 0-0 Aston Villa
3 min: Villa enjoying early possession but with little penetration in the final third. Bristol City nick it back through Salmon but it’s only momentarily as the Villa trio in midfielder swarm to take the ball back once more.
The visitors look to have a nice shape to thwart the hosts in the early stages.
Bristol City 0-0 Aston Villa
5 min: Follis makes a run inside the full-back and is found by Ewers but she can’t quite get it under control.
Villa then force a corner which Follis takes but it’s scrambled away.
Bristol City 0-0 Aston Villa
7 min: Villa have started this one well as Asante moves the ball through midfield and it eventually finds Hayles who is thwarted by some good defensive pace by Evans.