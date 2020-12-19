Lionel Messi equals Pele’s single-club scoring record as Barcelona held

Lionel Messi equalled the single-club scoring record of Brazil great Pele with his 643rd goal for Barcelona in the 2-2 LaLiga draw against Valencia.

The Argentina playmaker was on target just before half-time, heading the ball in after his penalty had been saved.

Mouctar Diakhaby had nodded Valencia into the lead after 29 minutes, with Messi making it 1-1 at the break.

Ronald Araujo put Barca in front after 52 minutes with an acrobatic effort, only for Maxi Gomez to secure a share of the points when he prodded the ball in with 20 minutes left.

The draw leaves Ronald Koeman’s side fifth in LaLiga, eight points behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier defeated Elche 3-1.

Atletico produced the perfect response from their derby defeat last weekend, with Luis Suarez scoring in each half and a late penalty from Diego Costa settling matters after Lucas Boye’s header had given Elche hope.

Saturday’s evening kick-off saw Real Valladolid hit a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Sevilla, who are sixth.

Lucas Ocampos’ first-half penalty looked to have set the hosts on their way, but Raul Garcia struck with just three minutes left.

Elsewhere, Levante beat Real Sociedad 2-1 with a late goal from Jorge de Frutos and Gerard Moreno scored twice as Villarreal won 3-1 at Osasuna, who had defender Aridane sent off after just 19 minutes.

In the Bundesliga, newly-crowned Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski scored a last-minute winner to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen and seal top spot for Christmas.

Patrik Schick had given the home side the lead with a fine volley on 14 minutes, as Leverkusen looked to keep ahead of the defending champions in the table.

Lewandowski, though, equalised just before half-time and just when the match looked set to end in a draw, the Poland striker capitalised on a defensive mistake to fire Bayern to a dramatic victory.

RB Leipzig missed the chance to move above Leverkusen as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Cologne.

Eren Sami Dinkci’s last-minute goal gave Werder Bremen a 1-0 win at Mainz, while Augsburg were beaten 2-0 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Monchengladbach had Marcus Thuram sent off late on as Hoffenheim came from behind to win 2-1, with goals from Andrej Kramaric and Ryan Sessegnon, who sealed the points four minutes from time.

New Schalke boss Huub Stevens – the club’s third head coach of the season following the sacking of Manuel Baum – saw his first game in what is a fourth time at the helm finish with a 1-0 home defeat by Arminia Bielefeld.

Fabian Klos’ goal early in the second half leaves Schalke rock bottom, now six points behind Arminia, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus ran out 4-0 winners at Parma to move a point behind Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring on 23 minutes before Ronaldo soon struck a second for the champions with a trademark towering header.

Ronaldo added another three minutes into the second half after being released by Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with Alvaro Morata wrapping up the Bianconeri’s comfortable win when he nodded in a late fourth.

Fiorentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona, both sides having scored early penalties, while Sampdoria beat bottom club Crotone 3-1.

In Ligue 1, Lyon won 4-1 at Nice, with Memphis Depay converting a confident Panenka penalty during the first half, to move a point clear at the top of the table.

Lille host Paris St Germain on Sunday, with both sides looking to take the opportunity to go back to the summit.

Metz beat Lens 2-0, while Marseille had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home against Reims, Florian Thauvin equalising just before half-time.